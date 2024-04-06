11,785,068 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,785,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,943,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.28% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

JEPI stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

