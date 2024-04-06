1,200 Shares in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4,709.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.7685 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

