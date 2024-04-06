1,565 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $124.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,099,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,304. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.55 and a 200 day moving average of $121.91. The stock has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

