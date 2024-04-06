15,725 Shares in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Acquired by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Vestis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Vestis Stock Performance

Vestis stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Vestis Co. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vestis Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

Insider Activity at Vestis

In other Vestis news, CEO Kim Scott purchased 15,000 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $287,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vestis Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Articles

