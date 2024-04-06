1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Major Shareholder Sells $19,998.00 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $19,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 6,427 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $38,626.27.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 33,522 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $202,137.66.

On Monday, March 25th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 32,193 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $195,089.58.

On Friday, March 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 23,847 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $147,612.93.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 58,032 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $349,352.64.

On Monday, March 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,710 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $106,614.20.

On Thursday, March 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $184,562.26.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $5.90 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIBS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.Com

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.