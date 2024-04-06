227,393 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 227,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 2.2% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,373,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,515,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,375,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 442,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

