285 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 32,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $7,930,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Lam Research by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock traded up $16.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $968.58. 801,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,197. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $926.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $777.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $480.45 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.