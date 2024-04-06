2,866 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,866 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.17. 8,897,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,160,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Block from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $353,942.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 477,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,424,308.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $353,942.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 477,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,424,308.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

