29,300 Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Acquired by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AB. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. 212,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,808. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.19%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

