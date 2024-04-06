31,049 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after acquiring an additional 739,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
CSX Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. 8,695,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,662,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.05.
CSX Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
