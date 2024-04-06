35,205 Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Acquired by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.