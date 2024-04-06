360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Tony Pitt Acquires 967,649 Shares of Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt acquired 967,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$590,265.89 ($383,289.54).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Tony Pitt acquired 125,758 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$79,227.54 ($51,446.45).

360 Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 26.66.

360 Capital Group Company Profile

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

