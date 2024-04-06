3,644 Shares in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $73.76 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

