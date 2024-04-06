3M (NYSE:MMM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $91.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.47. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $95.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

