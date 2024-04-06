3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.10.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,427. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

