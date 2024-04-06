4,100,151 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,100,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,120,000. Citigroup accounts for about 0.4% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Citigroup at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $61.62 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

