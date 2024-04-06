5,941 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.90. 21,941,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,192,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

