5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.77

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.77 and traded as high as C$5.07. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$4.83, with a volume of 42,288 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on VNP shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

5N Plus Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.78. The stock has a market cap of C$429.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.62.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). 5N Plus had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of C$88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.2699725 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 5N Plus

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 60,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.52 per share, with a total value of C$271,561.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 69,100 shares of company stock valued at $312,032. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

