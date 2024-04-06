ABLE Financial Group LLC Buys 100 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $174.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.59 and a 200 day moving average of $155.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Get Our Latest Report on First Solar

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.