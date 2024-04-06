ABLE Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Marriott International by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,904,000 after purchasing an additional 116,615 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,537,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,601,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $253.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.78. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

