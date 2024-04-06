ABLE Financial Group LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 766 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $269.95 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

