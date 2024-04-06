ABLE Financial Group LLC Purchases 153 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $171.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

