Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 35,146 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 45,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

