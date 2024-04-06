Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.90

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.90 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 39.15 ($0.49), with a volume of 18145959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.49).

Accrol Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £125.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3,920.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Accrol Group Company Profile

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. The company offers its products under the Softy, Elegance, Magnum, and Little Heroes brands.

Further Reading

