Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

ACET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.83.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

Shares of ACET opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $184.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adicet Bio

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 3,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at $18,063,261.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 165,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product in pipeline includes ADI-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

