Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,589.32

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,589.32 ($32.50) and traded as high as GBX 2,705 ($33.96). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,637 ($33.10), with a volume of 493,816 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,961 ($37.17) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,643.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,590.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.98, a current ratio of 16.08 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,198.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 52 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $51.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,033.06%.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

