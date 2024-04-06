Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $177.83 and last traded at $178.04. 21,581,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 76,307,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.52.

The firm has a market cap of $275.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,072,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after buying an additional 19,306 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 16,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

