Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 33,321 Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 45,699.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,241,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,043,000 after buying an additional 3,234,184 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after buying an additional 1,683,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,868,000 after buying an additional 1,518,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,375,000 after buying an additional 1,088,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,874,000 after buying an additional 1,051,563 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JXN opened at $66.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $68.97.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

