Advisors Preferred LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 507.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $297.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $307.74. The firm has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.12, for a total value of $6,986,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,633,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,631,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.12, for a total value of $6,986,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,633,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,631,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,248 shares of company stock worth $100,820,961 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

