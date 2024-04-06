Advisors Preferred LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8,664.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after buying an additional 284,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $87.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.77. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $90.37.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

