Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $102,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after acquiring an additional 129,090 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 272.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,650 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Zscaler by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,715 shares of company stock worth $7,437,172 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $183.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.83. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

