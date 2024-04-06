Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $194,000 in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,468 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 252.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,384,000 after buying an additional 491,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 80.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 114,359 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 30.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 418,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 97,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 41.33%.

Separately, HSBC lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

