Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alcoa Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -10.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

