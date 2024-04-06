Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

BABA opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $103.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.93.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

