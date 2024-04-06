Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases Shares of 15,070 HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,465,000 after purchasing an additional 73,129 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,799,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,150,000 after acquiring an additional 178,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 44.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HSBC by 186.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,592,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $40.72 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

HSBC Increases Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.23%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 108.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSBC. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

