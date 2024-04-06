Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases Shares of 1,814 Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.54. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.63 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

