Advisors Preferred LLC Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Trading Up 1.5 %

KLAC opened at $682.84 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15. The company has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.32.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $643.42.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

