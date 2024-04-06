Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 13,876 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 13,876 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,715,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,238,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,245 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $34.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.47 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.