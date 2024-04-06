Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $134,000 Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIZD. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIZD opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $690.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

