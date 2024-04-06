Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.26

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$64.26 and last traded at C$63.18, with a volume of 25330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AFN shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.44.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AFN

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.62. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of C$379.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$414.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 5.8438095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.