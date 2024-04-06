Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of AGYS opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.22. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In related news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,356 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,002,768.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,063,071 shares in the company, valued at $229,975,370.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,910.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,356 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,002,768.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,063,071 shares in the company, valued at $229,975,370.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,102,449 shares of company stock worth $89,780,542. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Agilysys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 31.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

