AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 1% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.79. 1,565,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,700,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 966.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 103.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 94,332 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 78,253 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 48.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 146,406 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $3,655,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 75.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,477,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 633,425 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

