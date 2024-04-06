Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $243.36 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.60 or 0.00105491 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00034724 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00016207 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002933 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

