Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.46 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.17.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.16 and its 200-day moving average is $140.57.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $2,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,762 shares in the company, valued at $83,162,305.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $2,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,762 shares in the company, valued at $83,162,305.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 706,436 shares of company stock worth $106,793,406 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after purchasing an additional 273,191 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.1% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 83.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

