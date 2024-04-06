Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Trading Down 2.2%

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.78. 28,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 219,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,231,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.

