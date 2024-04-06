Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 10897636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.09.

Alba Mineral Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, and iron ore deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Clogau Gold, and the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine projects located in Wales; and the Thule Black Sands, the Amitsoq Graphite project, and the Melville Bay Iron project located in Greenland.

