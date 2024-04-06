Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

ALDX stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $278.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.51. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $27,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,601,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,956,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $320,178.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 8,374 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $27,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,601,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,956,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 256.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

