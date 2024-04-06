Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Decreased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $103.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average is $76.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

