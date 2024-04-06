Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 338,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 896,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 28,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $144,036.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 869,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,749,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,498 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 72,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.