Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,778 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,431 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Boeing by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.14. 4,021,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,727,776. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.81.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

